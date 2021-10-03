Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,565 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,122,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,626,000 after purchasing an additional 804,966 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 382,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.