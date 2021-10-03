Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

