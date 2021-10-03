White Pine Capital LLC Sells 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 832,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,740,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $360.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.89 and a 200-day moving average of $349.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

