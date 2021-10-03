White Pine Capital LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

