DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.