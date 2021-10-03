DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

