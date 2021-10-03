White Pine Capital LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.