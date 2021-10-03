Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

