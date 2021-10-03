Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

