WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $355.33 million and approximately $83.94 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

