Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $2.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

