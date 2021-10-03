Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.39.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

