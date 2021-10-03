Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Boosted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Snap by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock worth $331,594,979.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

