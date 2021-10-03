Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

