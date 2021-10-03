Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

