Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.