Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

CZR opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

