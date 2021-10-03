XTX Topco Ltd Buys 356 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

