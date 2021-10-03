XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,978 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

