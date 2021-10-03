Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

