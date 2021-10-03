Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $215.65 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.