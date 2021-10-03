Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,255 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,608,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $79.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

