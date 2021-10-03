Kepos Capital LP Trims Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

