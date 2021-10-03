SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 5,020.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,559 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.43% of SCVX worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCVX by 6,963.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SCVX during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCVX during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCVX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. SCVX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

