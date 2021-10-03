Kepos Capital LP Invests $1.76 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVAC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

