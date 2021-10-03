Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 3.27% of BriaCell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.