Kepos Capital LP Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 832.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SV opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

