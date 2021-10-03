MMCAP International Inc. SPC Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $149,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NGAB opened at $9.94 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.