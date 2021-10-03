MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $486,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.55% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,865,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

