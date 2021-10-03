White Pine Capital LLC Sells 720 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.30 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

