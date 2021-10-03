Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $287.78 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.75% of Penske Automotive Group worth $287,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG opened at $102.09 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.