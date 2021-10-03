Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $307.67 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of KLA worth $307,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.70. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.