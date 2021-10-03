Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Extra Space Storage worth $326,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $168.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

