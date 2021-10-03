Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

