Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

