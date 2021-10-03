Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $249,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.