The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

