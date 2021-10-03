Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.18 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

