Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $528,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

