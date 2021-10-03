L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.4% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

LHX opened at $219.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.41. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

