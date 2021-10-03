SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 56.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.86.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

