UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of UDR worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

