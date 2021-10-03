Legal & General Group Plc Buys 116,629 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,629 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $169,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,802 shares of company stock worth $64,961,505 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

