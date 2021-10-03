Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Decreases By 57.6%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VPRB opened at $0.05 on Friday. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
VPR Brands Company Profile
