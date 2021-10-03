Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Drops By 67.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VIPRF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
