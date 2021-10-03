Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Drops By 67.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIPRF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

