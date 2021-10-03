Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 63.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

BOUYY opened at $7.98 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

