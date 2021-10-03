Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 63.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
BOUYY opened at $7.98 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.
Bouygues Company Profile
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.