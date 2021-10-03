u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of u-blox stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $79.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, u-blox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

