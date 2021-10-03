Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 317.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 999,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $45,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

