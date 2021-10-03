Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 217.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $51,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

