Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 175,665 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $342.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $215.02 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

