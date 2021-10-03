Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $67,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $359.25 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.25 and a 200-day moving average of $350.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

